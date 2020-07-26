Advertisement

Two Beloit men dead after drowning in small pond Saturday

Janesville Pond
Janesville Pond(WMTV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - At just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies, Town of Beloit Police Officers and the Janesville Fire Department were dispatched to a small pond S. Indian Lake Drive in Rock Township. Officials responded for a call of two people who had been swimming that both went underwater in distress.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Beloit were removed from the water and were given life saving measures. They were later pronounced dead after they were transported to a local hospital. Preliminary evidence and statements from witnesses say this was an accident.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating. Further information will be provided by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

