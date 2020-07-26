Advertisement

The Feminist Freedom Coalition hosts a women’s march

Coalition calls for the resignation of a Stephenson County Board member
The Feminist Freedom Coalition hosts a march calling for the resignation of a Stephenson County Board Member.
The Feminist Freedom Coalition hosts a march calling for the resignation of a Stephenson County Board Member.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people at the march hold signs, and chant as they make their way through Freeport calling for a change in leadership.

“I’m trying to fix the problem down here,” said Stephenson County Board Chairman Bill Hadley.

On July 8th in a Stephenson County Administration & Legal Affairs Committee meeting, Alvin Wire made comments calling for the addition of an enticement clause to the sexual harassment policy. A request that many are unhappy with.

“I am tired of women not being treated with respect, and dignity, and the excuse being how they dress,” said march attendee Karen Sample.

The clause states that “Any dress or bodily actions that could entice someone to commit any actions,” this is in relation to the definition of sexual harassment, and organizers say they do not understand why he would make the statement.

“It is hard to decipher what it is Mr. Wire is hoping to accomplish by making those comments only he can speak to that and unfortunately he refuses to make a comment let alone a simple apology,” said Sabra Baker from the Feminist Freedom Coalition. “It was victim-blaming it is a part of rape culture and we are addressing it today.”

Baker says the goals of the demonstration were to address Wire’s comments, stand in solidarity, and give women a platform to speak about their experiences. People in attendance say it is time to move forward from this line of thinking.

“We need to unelect people who treat people this way and who think this way we need to move on to the 21st century and move on in Stephenson County,” Sample said.

Chairman Hadley sent a press release in response to Wire’s comments, for a write up on the full statement click here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cottonwood airport hosts an EAA fly-in event

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Rockford’s chapter invited pilots from across the nation to fly-in and enjoy. Aircrafts from all eras took to the sky, while people reminisce about the days of old when this was a yearly occurrence in Rockford. Those with the event say watching the flying machines is an experience that everyone can enjoy.

News

Two Beloit men dead after drowning in small pond Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Beloit were removed from the water and were given life saving measures. They were later pronounced dead after they were transported to a local hospital. Preliminary evidence and statements from witnesses say this was an accident.

Coronavirus

Illinois announces 1,426 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Illinois has reported 1,426 new COVID-19 cases with 12 additional deaths Saturday, including a Boone County man in his 70s.

News

19-year-old man killed in Rockford triple shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Three people were shot in the 900 block of S. 3rd Street and Pope Street in Rockford around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire on a large gathering of people in that area.

Latest News

News

New outdoor fest open in downtown Beloit

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Downtown Beloit welcomes a new summer event to its city streets called ‘Al Fresco on Grand.” The fest merges retail shops with outdoor dining giving both businesses and customers the chance to be out in the summer sun.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Concentration camp guard convicted in one of last Nazi trials

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Nadine Schmidt
He was found guilty by the Hamburg juvenile court of aiding and abetting in the murder of at least 5,232 people.

News

2 additional deaths, 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths are now at 111.

News

State of the Sector: Hospitality and Tourism Challenges

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Hope Salman
“We see the sector diminish, if we don’t address it I am very concerned about our quality of life being damaged long term and our economy,” said John Groh, President of Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

News

The Stateline is now home to the largest cannabis dispensary in Illinois

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT