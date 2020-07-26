The Feminist Freedom Coalition hosts a women’s march

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people at the march hold signs, and chant as they make their way through Freeport calling for a change in leadership.

“I’m trying to fix the problem down here,” said Stephenson County Board Chairman Bill Hadley.

On July 8th in a Stephenson County Administration & Legal Affairs Committee meeting, Alvin Wire made comments calling for the addition of an enticement clause to the sexual harassment policy. A request that many are unhappy with.

“I am tired of women not being treated with respect, and dignity, and the excuse being how they dress,” said march attendee Karen Sample.

The clause states that “Any dress or bodily actions that could entice someone to commit any actions,” this is in relation to the definition of sexual harassment, and organizers say they do not understand why he would make the statement.

“It is hard to decipher what it is Mr. Wire is hoping to accomplish by making those comments only he can speak to that and unfortunately he refuses to make a comment let alone a simple apology,” said Sabra Baker from the Feminist Freedom Coalition. “It was victim-blaming it is a part of rape culture and we are addressing it today.”

Baker says the goals of the demonstration were to address Wire’s comments, stand in solidarity, and give women a platform to speak about their experiences. People in attendance say it is time to move forward from this line of thinking.

“We need to unelect people who treat people this way and who think this way we need to move on to the 21st century and move on in Stephenson County,” Sample said.

Chairman Hadley sent a press release in response to Wire’s comments, for a write up on the full statement click here.

