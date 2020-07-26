Illinois hits lowest daily death count from COVID-19 since March

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There is one death from COVID-19 reported in Illinois on Sunday. It’s the lowest death count since the first week the pandemic hit the state in March.

There are 1,541 additional cases, bringing the states total to 171,424. There are 7,398 deaths total. More than 40,000 tests were conducted throughout the state on Sunday.

