Advertisement

Illinois hits lowest daily death count from COVID-19 since March

There is one reported death in the state on Sunday
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There is one death from COVID-19 reported in Illinois on Sunday. It’s the lowest death count since the first week the pandemic hit the state in March.

There are 1,541 additional cases, bringing the states total to 171,424. There are 7,398 deaths total. More than 40,000 tests were conducted throughout the state on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

33-year-old man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting in Rockford

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The adult male, determined as 33-years-old, later died from his injuries from the shooting. Rockford Police say they are not releasing anymore details at this time.

News

Freeport Women's March

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Beloit faith organizations come together in Peace Walk for Justice

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Close to 100 people took to the streets for the “Peace Walk for Justice,” to raise awareness for a wide range of issues.

News

Cottonwood airport hosts an EAA fly-in event

Updated: 19 hours ago
Rockford’s chapter invited pilots from across the nation to fly-in and enjoy. Aircrafts from all eras took to the sky, while people reminisce about the days of old when this was a yearly occurrence in Rockford. Those with the event say watching the flying machines is an experience that everyone can enjoy.

Latest News

News

The Feminist Freedom Coalition hosts a women’s march

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
On July 8th in a Stephenson County Administration & Legal Affairs Committee meeting, Alvin Wire made comments calling for the addition of an enticement clause to the sexual harassment policy. A request that many are unhappy with.

News

Two Beloit men dead after drowning in small pond Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Beloit were removed from the water and were given life saving measures. They were later pronounced dead after they were transported to a local hospital. Preliminary evidence and statements from witnesses say this was an accident.

Coronavirus

Illinois announces 1,426 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths Saturday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Illinois has reported 1,426 new COVID-19 cases with 12 additional deaths Saturday, including a Boone County man in his 70s.

News

19-year-old man killed in Rockford triple shooting

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Three people were shot in the 900 block of S. 3rd Street and Pope Street in Rockford around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire on a large gathering of people in that area.

News

New outdoor fest open in downtown Beloit

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Downtown Beloit welcomes a new summer event to its city streets called ‘Al Fresco on Grand.” The fest merges retail shops with outdoor dining giving both businesses and customers the chance to be out in the summer sun.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."