Cottonwood airport hosts an EAA fly-in event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For ten years Rockford was the host of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Fly-In Convention.

The flying frenzy moved north to Oshkosh Wisconsin in 1970, and Saturday the EAA made its way back to cottonwood airport.

Rockford’s chapter invited pilots from across the nation to fly-in and enjoy. Aircrafts from all eras took to the sky, while people reminisce about the days of old when this was a yearly occurrence in Rockford. Those with the event say watching the flying machines is an experience that everyone can enjoy.

“Everybody’s excited to take a look at these planes. When you see things like that come by with a lot of smoke and a lot of loud noise, it’s just fun to watch the planes go by and see some of these really neat planes,” said EAA Chapter 22 Secretary Mark Grocholl. “Some of these are built by the owners, some of these are certified aircraft, some of these aircraft date back to the ’40s, some of them are 5-10 years old.”

