Beloit faith organizations come together in Peace Walk for Justice

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Close to 100 people took to the streets for the “Peace Walk for Justice,” to raise awareness for a wide range of issues.

Some of the issues include police brutality, racism, and economic inequality. The demonstration started in front of New Zion Church, as those with Wisconsin’s African American masonic community shared their hopes for the future.

Anthony J. McGaughy, Sr. says “We wanted to show that you could actually do this in peace, without all the violence that you’re seeing all around the nation, where people are burning down things. We didn’t want that, we wanted to get our message across peacefully and we wanted to get our message across in a way that people would stop, look and listen and start to take heed to the things that are going on.”

