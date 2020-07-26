Advertisement

33-year-old man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting in Rockford

Police are still investigating.
Police are still investigating.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 3200 block of Blackstone Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police say one man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The adult male, determined as 33-years-old, later died from his injuries from the shooting. Rockford Police say they are not releasing anymore details at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

