33-year-old man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting in Rockford
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 3200 block of Blackstone Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police say one man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The adult male, determined as 33-years-old, later died from his injuries from the shooting. Rockford Police say they are not releasing anymore details at this time.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.