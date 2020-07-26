33-year-old man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 3200 block of Blackstone Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police say one man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shooting investigation in the 3200 block of Blackstone Avenue. One adult male subject transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 26, 2020

The adult male, determined as 33-years-old, later died from his injuries from the shooting. Rockford Police say they are not releasing anymore details at this time.

UPDATE: The shooting victim, a 32-year-old male, has succumbed to his injuries. No further information is available at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 26, 2020

Correction. The victim was 33, not 32. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 26, 2020

