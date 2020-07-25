Small severe storm risk Sunday comes with cold front to end heat and humidity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The brief but potent heat spell will come to a halt on Sunday as a cold front will swing through the region late. Beforehand, expect more heat and humidity with widespread 100° or higher heat index values throughout the day.

Sunday will start dry with mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue to come out of the south which will give us the heat and humidity in full force. Expect high temperatures, like Saturday at or above 90° for the most part Sunday. However the one difference is that more spots will hit that 100° heat index mark for the most part in the afternoon. Areas more prime for that are areas west and south of Rockford, which have a Heat Advisory in place through 7 p.m. Sunday.

Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties have a Heat Advisory through 7 p.m. Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

More widespread heat index values 100° or higher are likely Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cold front will bring the threat for showers and storms in the later afternoon and evening hours Sunday. There is a small Marginal Risk (Category 1 of 5) with these storms for severe weather as the front moves through. Gusty winds, lightning and frequent downpours are the main threats. The timing will be anytime after 3 p.m. and before midnight Monday. These storms will be very scattered. The severe risk is small but is definitely something to keep aware of.

Sunday will start dry and sunny before storms threaten late. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The storm threat gradually will go up Sunday afternoon and evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The most widespread storm threat will be Sunday afternoon and evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The most widespread storm threat will be Sunday afternoon and evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A Marginal Risk for severe weather exists for the late afternoon & evening hours Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Following the passage of the cold front, a relief from the heat and humidity arrives! Beginning on Monday, temperatures in the lower 80s for much of this next week and dew points in the 60s and upper 50s will make it feel a lot more comfortable than it is outside this weekend.

A break from the humidity is in sight! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

NW winds follow a cold front that will drop our temperature and humidity levels Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures Monday will be much more comfortable with lower dew points. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.