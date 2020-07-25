Advertisement

Possible ransomware attack knocks GPS company Garmin offline

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020
(CNN) - Garmin says it may have been hit by a ransomware attack.

The GPS and wearable device company says a widespread blackout left its fitness devices, website, and call centers offline for more than 24 hours.

The company says it can’t receive any calls, emails, or online chats.

The Garmin app and the Garmin Pilot app, which pilots use to plan flight paths, were also down.

As of midday Friday, the website still wasn't back up.

Tech news website ZDNet reports some employees say the outage is connected to Wastedlocker, a new strain of ransomware.

CNN has not been able to verify that a virus caused the outage.

