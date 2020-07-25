Advertisement

New outdoor fest open in downtown Beloit

Downtown Beloit ‘Al Fresco on Grand’ merges retail shops with outdoor dining giving both businesses and customers the opportunity to be out in the summer sun.
Downtown Beloit welcomes a new summer event to its city streets called ‘Al Fresco on Grand.” The fest merges retail shops with outdoor dining giving both businesses and customers the chance to be out in the summer sun.
Downtown Beloit welcomes a new summer event to its city streets called ‘Al Fresco on Grand.” The fest merges retail shops with outdoor dining giving both businesses and customers the chance to be out in the summer sun.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown Beloit welcomes a new summer event to its city streets called ‘Al Fresco on Grand.” The fest merges retail shops with outdoor dining giving both businesses and customers the chance to be out in the summer sun.

“Yes we’re all dealing with issues right now with the pandemic, but this is a way that you can be outside, you can bring your family, you can dine outside and just be safe,” said Downtown Beloit Association Executive Director Shauna El-Amin.

The city closed Grand Avenue between State and Pleasant Streets allowing restaurants to set up tables and chairs for people to eat at and enjoy. Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, Trunk’t and Walnut Creek Apparel were all apart of Friday nights event. Officials hope the fest is a weekend event residents will take advantage of to get out of the house and support local businesses. 

The event will run every Friday and Saturday evening from 4PM-9PM through October 31. 

