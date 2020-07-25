Illinois announces 1,426 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois has reported 1,426 new COVID-19 cases with 12 additional deaths Saturday, including a Boone County man in his 70s.

The deaths include:

Boone County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 3 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Cumberland County: 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 female 30s

Lake County: 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

The state’s seven-day statewide positivity rate has reached 3.6%, after rising for several days.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 169,883, including 7,397 deaths in 102 counties.

This comes after on Friday, Illinois reported more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day, following more than 1,600 on Thursday, which was the highest daily case total in Illinois this month.

