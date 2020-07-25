Advertisement

Illinois announces 1,426 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths Saturday

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois has reported 1,426 new COVID-19 cases with 12 additional deaths Saturday, including a Boone County man in his 70s.

The deaths include:

  • Boone County: 1 male 70s
  • Cook County: 3 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Cumberland County: 1 female 100+
  • DuPage County: 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 30s
  • Lake County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

The state’s seven-day statewide positivity rate has reached 3.6%, after rising for several days.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 169,883, including 7,397 deaths in 102 counties.

This comes after on Friday, Illinois reported more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day, following more than 1,600 on Thursday, which was the highest daily case total in Illinois this month.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DANIEL CARVALHO Associated Press
The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

National

Coronavirus surges, plateaus in the US

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Cases surge in parts of the US as other areas experience a plateau.

Coronavirus

US states tighten controls, South Korea reports case spike

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By JOE MCDONALD
South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections.

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 23 hours ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT
The World Health Organization and UNICEF issued a warning stating a disruption of immunization efforts could reverse progress made against some serious illnesses.