Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Concentration camp guard convicted in one of last Nazi trials

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nadine Schmidt
He was found guilty by the Hamburg juvenile court of aiding and abetting in the murder of at least 5,232 people.

News

2 additional deaths, 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths are now at 111.

News

State of the Sector: Hospitality and Tourism Challenges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“We see the sector diminish, if we don’t address it I am very concerned about our quality of life being damaged long term and our economy,” said John Groh, President of Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

News

The Stateline is now home to the largest cannabis dispensary in Illinois

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Rockford Public Schools to launch back-to-school survey

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The deadline to submit responses is Monday, Aug. 3.

News

CDC changes how long you have to quarantine after COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
New research has inspired the governmental health organization to change their recommendations.

News

Parents look to homeschool kids this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Preventing separation anxiety in pets after the COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
While most people are looking forward to getting back to the office, pets might have a rough time adjusting.

News

Man wanted for June hit-and-run in Rockford

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A warrant was obtained for Paul Brown with bond set at $100,000.

News

Noah’s Ark general manager fired after criticizing health officials’ response to “phantom china virus”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The general manager at Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin Dells has been fired after criticizing a potential mask mandate to stop the “phantom China virus” in emails to local health officials.