19-year-old man killed in Rockford triple shooting
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people were shot in the 900 block of S. 3rd Street and Pope Street in Rockford around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire on a large gathering of people in that area.
Rockford Police Say three people were hit. A 19 year-old male was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later died from his injuries. A 17 year-old and 18 year-old were also struck and took themselves to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. They were later released.
