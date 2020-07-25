Advertisement

19-year-old man killed in Rockford triple shooting

(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people were shot in the 900 block of S. 3rd Street and Pope Street in Rockford around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire on a large gathering of people in that area.

Rockford Police Say three people were hit. A 19 year-old male was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later died from his injuries. A 17 year-old and 18 year-old were also struck and took themselves to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. They were later released.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

