Winnebago County Board Members vote in favor of postponing minority appointments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A heated topic among Winnebago County Board Members rages on Thursday evening as the decision to discuss minority appointments sat before the board which ended in a vote to continue postponing the vote to discuss.

“I am asking you on behalf of the people of Rockford that you have the courage that they have put in you and the trust that they have put in you and make the vote,” said Rev. Karen King.

Many community members pleaded with the board to take action on appointing leadership roles for the community action agency, the housing authority board, the crime commission and the airport authority board.

“What concerns me and others the most about the vote to table is that you’ve actually decided to put a minority slate of candidates through a different process or a different standard of approval than you have less representative slates in the past,” said resident Kristina Reuber.

At its previous meeting the board tabled all four of Chairperson Haney’s previous four appointments.

“If you happen to agree vote if you disagree, please vote,” said Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney. “This is why we got into these positions was to have policy discussions that affect our community.”

Despite the pleas the board once again voted to postpone all four of Chairperson Haney’s appointments.

The next board meeting is August 13.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.