Advertisement

The Studio Rockford is ready to open the curtain once again

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you miss getting out and going to live performances, the Studio Rockford is ready to open the curtain once again in an unconventional show.

The theater group presents Cyrano de Burger Shack, a light-hearted pop musical full of familiar songs. The performance will be outdoors at the Sinnissippi Music Shell.

Typically, the cast has more than 100 members, but this show has just 20. It begins Friday night at seven and runs through the weekend.

You can get tickets at tickets.thestudiorockford.com or at the door.

“When we moved into phase four and we found out outdoor facilities could be about 20 percent capacity we thought let’s try it, let’s give it a go. So, we just want to get people out and let them have fun, the kids are having fun and it’s just a great way to forget about life for a while.” Says Courtney Walsh from the Studio Rockford.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Studio Rockford rehearsal

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Winnebago County Board Members vote in favor of postponing minority appointments

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
A heated topic among Winnebago County Board Members rages on Thursday evening as the decision to discuss minority appointments sat before the board which ended in a vote to continue postponing the vote to discuss.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

6 downstate Illinois counties sue over COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Plaintiffs in each case seek injunctions against the disaster declaration Pritzker’s using.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Rockford man accused of child porn released, posts bond

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR News
$5K of the $50K bond was paid.

News

In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump said he’s asking Congress to provide $105 billion to schools as part of the next virus relief bill.

News

Stateline courthouse crack down on safety procedures

Updated: 5 hours ago
Stateline courthouses reopened nearly two months ago, but efforts to keep the public and staff safe are heightened.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

7-year-old boy dies, 5 others hospitalized in boating incident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBS
The boy has been identified as Victor Lobato, of the Little Village neighborhood.