ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you miss getting out and going to live performances, the Studio Rockford is ready to open the curtain once again in an unconventional show.

The theater group presents Cyrano de Burger Shack, a light-hearted pop musical full of familiar songs. The performance will be outdoors at the Sinnissippi Music Shell.

Typically, the cast has more than 100 members, but this show has just 20. It begins Friday night at seven and runs through the weekend.

You can get tickets at tickets.thestudiorockford.com or at the door.

“When we moved into phase four and we found out outdoor facilities could be about 20 percent capacity we thought let’s try it, let’s give it a go. So, we just want to get people out and let them have fun, the kids are having fun and it’s just a great way to forget about life for a while.” Says Courtney Walsh from the Studio Rockford.

