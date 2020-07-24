State of the Sector: Hospitality and Tourism Challenges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

“It’s dismal, it’s wonderful, it’s dismal, its pain,” said Anne Weerda, Director of Burpee Museum.

Weerda uses strong words to describe what it’s like to manage a business during the pandemic, which gets most of its funding from visitors.

“We were hot and on a roll and getting grants and back in play. I was so excited and then like a kick in the gut came Covid,” said Weerda. “Employees that were laid off, 84% of our staff, and they have no return to work date.”

Leaders in the hospitality and tourism industry shared their stories with elected officials, hoping to find solutions to the economic struggles.

Museums, hotels, and entertainment venues say they need federal and state aid as they work to build cultural momentum and communicate customer confidence, and best health practices.

“We see the sector diminish, if we don’t address it I am very concerned about our quality of life being damaged long term and our economy,” said John Groh, President of Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Legislators, we are working together to try to get the state to treat us the same as you would any other city. We need proportionally the same kind of dollars as any other city,” said Senator Dave Syverson.

