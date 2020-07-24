Advertisement

Sports Illustrated taps model who is 56 and stands 5-foot-3

The original swimsuit issue ran in 1964.
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)((AP Photo/Chris Pizzello))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Kathy Jacobs says it’s important not to discount people because of their age or height. She should know — the petite 56-year-old is a brand new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model.

Jacobs, from Calabasas, California and who stands 5-foot-3-inches, hopes her appearance in the issue will help change readers’ views of beauty.

“I’m just like so grateful that they took like a chance on me,” says Jacobs. “Two things you can’t change about yourself are how old you are and how tall you are.”

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is online and on newsstands Tuesday. The cover features a trio of models — Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock, who also each have individual covers.

The original swimsuit issue ran in 1964. It has been a launching pad for models such as Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.

Over the years the issue has tried to stay fresh, with painted bikinis, plus-sized models, unedited photos, tiny swimsuits, amputee models, older models and the addition of professional athletes and celebrities in relationships.

“That’s the great thing about Sports Illustrated is they just keep reinventing themselves and they keep reinventing what is your view of beauty,” says Jacobs. “And they keep showing people that there’s more than one kind of beauty out there.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

19 additional deaths, 1,532 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 17–July 23 is 3.4 percent.

News

Q&A: What charges might longest serving US speaker face?

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Cracks, though, are starting to show in his once-rock solid support across the Democratic establishment.

News

Man guilty of repeated rape of child gets 20-year sentence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reed’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham, argued for the minimum six years for his client, citing a tortured childhood.

News

Police recruit accused of groping, kissing fellow trainee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Sample was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a Coles County woman who is also enrolled in PTI.

Latest News

News

Man hit by gunfire in Beloit shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
A 40-year-old man was in his car when he was shot early Friday morning.

News

The Studio Rockford is ready to open the curtain once again

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sinnissippi set to open its curtains

News

Studio Rockford rehearsal

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Winnebago County Board Members vote in favor of postponing minority appointments

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
A heated topic among Winnebago County Board Members rages on Thursday evening as the decision to discuss minority appointments sat before the board which ended in a vote to continue postponing the vote to discuss.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

6 downstate Illinois counties sue over COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Plaintiffs in each case seek injunctions against the disaster declaration Pritzker’s using.