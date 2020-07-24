Advertisement

Slowly Heating Back Up For The Weekend

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We could wake up to some patchy fog and temps in the upper 50′s Friday morning. Sunshine will take hold during the day with highs in middle 80′s and an east wind 5 - 10 MPH. Saturday we approach 90 then Sunday we hit the low 90′s with a heat index pushing 100 degrees. Sunday’s humidity could trigger a few thunderstorms by late afternoon/evening.

Sun-filled, pleasant days ahead with more hot and humid conditions this weekend

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
A cold front moved through the Stateline earlier Wednesday. Behind it leaves Canadian dry air and high pressure in place which means more comfortable and pleasant days are ahead in the region. But this pattern will only be temporary. Get your outdoor yard work done while the temperatures are more pleasant.

Clearing Skies with Less Humidity

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Clearing skies with less humidity.

A few seasonably comfortable days ahead, heat and humidity returns this weekend

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The widespread cloud cover that was in the skies Tuesday kept our temperatures below normal once again. Rockford was only one of three places in the Stateline that hit 80° or higher Tuesday. Following the early evening showers, clearing will take place overnight and a couple pleasant weather days lie ahead. However, these conditions will not last long.

Thunderstorm Threat by Afternoon

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:48 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Aaron's morning forecast during sunrise from the Rock River.

Ethan's Monday Forecast -- 7/20/2020

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT

A few seasonable days in the Stateline ahead, storms a decent bet Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Give your air conditioners a break when possible over the next few days as our temperatures will mostly be near or slightly below normal. While this will be around, storm chances are on the rise especially Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of these could pack a small severe threat.

Less humidity with a good deal of Sunshine

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Less humidity to start the week.

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 7/19/2020

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT

A few cooler days are ahead but they won’t last in long term

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The heat and humidity are gone, for now. The majority of this upcoming week comes with a few rain chances and some cooler temperatures. However, this won’t last for very long.

Storms, some severe, possible overnight into early Sunday

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
After a scorcher of a Saturday throughout the Stateline, where many spots for several hour had peak heat indices above 100°, we are tracking an approaching cold front that brings the threat of showers and thunderstorms.