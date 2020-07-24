Slowly Heating Back Up For The Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We could wake up to some patchy fog and temps in the upper 50′s Friday morning. Sunshine will take hold during the day with highs in middle 80′s and an east wind 5 - 10 MPH. Saturday we approach 90 then Sunday we hit the low 90′s with a heat index pushing 100 degrees. Sunday’s humidity could trigger a few thunderstorms by late afternoon/evening.

