Slow-no-wake removed from Rock River

Deputies will begin removing slow-no–wake signs.
(NBC15)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is removing the previously declared slow-no-wake speed restriction on a portion of the Rock River on Friday.

According to the US Geological Survey Gauge in Afton, the water level for the Rock River is 6.43 feet. County ordinance allows for a suspension of the slow-no-wake speed restriction when water levels are at 6.5 feet or less on the portion of the Rock River downstream from the Indianford Dam to the Beloit Rock Town Line Bridge, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies will begin removing slow-no–wake signs.

