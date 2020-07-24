Advertisement

Rockford Public Schools to launch back-to-school survey

The deadline to submit responses is Monday, Aug. 3.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Parents and guardians of students enrolled in Rockford Public Schools will be asked to complete an electronic survey to make their choice for either full-time remote instruction or in-person instruction for the upcoming school year.

In that same survey, families will be asked if their students needs transportation for the upcoming school year. The survey will launch on Wednesday, July 29, and the deadline to submit responses is Monday, Aug. 3.

“If you do not submit this survey, students will – by default – be enrolled in in-person instruction, and transportation will not be provided,” according to Rockford Public Schools. “We will share the latest information, including frequently asked questions, about our back-to-school plans on Wednesday, July 29, to ensure families have the most up-to-date information about our plans to make the best choice for their family.”

For a student to board the bus, parents and guardians must confirm each day that their student is free of any COVID-19 symptoms and has not been in contact with someone with COVID-19.

You can find out more information here. The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 1.

“Please check your email for a survey link from your district Peachjar account, rps205.com/backtoschool, or the RPS 205 social media accounts,” according to Rockford Public Schools.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

New CDC guidelines come down hard in favor of opening schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
They start with an unsigned statement on "the importance of reopening America's schools this fall."

Back to School & Beyond

Pecatonica School District reveals survey results

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The survey got 697 responses.

Back to School & Beyond

Boylan Catholic High School issues return to school survey

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school’s full plan for the start of the school year will be released next week.

Back to School & Beyond

NIU releases plan for reopening campus in fall

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
'Protecting the Pack Plan' released before students return to Northern Illinois University.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

FSD hires interim assistant superintendent for equity

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dr. Shalonda Randle replaces Nita White.

Back to School & Beyond

FSD 145 shares reopening plan for fall

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Freeport board authorized Superintendent Alvarado and her team to move forward with plan.

News

Returning to school: what to expect and how to prep

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By Courtney Sisk
Breaking down protocols for returning to in-person classrooms.

Back to School & Beyond

Harlem School District 122 announces fall reopening plans

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district received guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education on Monday.

Back to School & Beyond

IFT calls for remote learning this fall

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Union claims they have developed science-based guidance for how to reopen schools safely.

News

Wisconsin teachers unions urge online-only start

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The leaders of five large Wisconsin teachers unions are telling state officials that public school students should not return to the classroom to start this school year.