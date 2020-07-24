Rockford Public Schools to launch back-to-school survey

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Parents and guardians of students enrolled in Rockford Public Schools will be asked to complete an electronic survey to make their choice for either full-time remote instruction or in-person instruction for the upcoming school year.

In that same survey, families will be asked if their students needs transportation for the upcoming school year. The survey will launch on Wednesday, July 29, and the deadline to submit responses is Monday, Aug. 3.

“If you do not submit this survey, students will – by default – be enrolled in in-person instruction, and transportation will not be provided,” according to Rockford Public Schools. “We will share the latest information, including frequently asked questions, about our back-to-school plans on Wednesday, July 29, to ensure families have the most up-to-date information about our plans to make the best choice for their family.”

For a student to board the bus, parents and guardians must confirm each day that their student is free of any COVID-19 symptoms and has not been in contact with someone with COVID-19.

You can find out more information here. The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 1.

“Please check your email for a survey link from your district Peachjar account, rps205.com/backtoschool, or the RPS 205 social media accounts,” according to Rockford Public Schools.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.