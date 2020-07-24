Advertisement

Rockford man charged with home invasion

While searching the area, officers recovered two handguns and ammunition.
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
By WIFR News
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old Rockford man was charged with home invasion following his arrest early Thursday morning.

Rockford Police officers responded to the 1500 block of Barton Boulevard for a call regarding a possible home invasion in progress at 1:20 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers saw a suspect’s vehicle backed into the driveway and two suspects fleeing the scene on foot. Officers checked inside the residence and found a third suspect, Justin Burnell.

Burnell was taken into custody. While searching the area, officers recovered two handguns and ammunition, according to the Rockford Police Department.

After further investigation, Rockford Police officers learned a woman was exiting her vehicle when a suspect approached her with a gun and told her to get him inside the residence. She knocked on a side door and the owner answered the door. At least three suspects entered the residence, two of which were armed with handguns. They demanded money and property and also struck the female owner of the residence in the head with one of the weapons, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Another occupant of the home heard what was taking place and called 911. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized a charge of home invasion to Burnell.

