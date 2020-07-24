Advertisement

Preventing separation anxiety in pets after the COVID-19 lockdown

While most people are looking forward to getting back to the office, pets might have a tough time adjusting.
While most people are looking forward to getting back to the office, pets might have a tough time adjusting.(WIFR)
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most people are looking forward to getting back to the office, pets might have a tough time adjusting.

"Adopting an animal during this time is really great to have that animal-person bond while we have all this craziness that's going on in the world," said Amber Pinnon, Winnebago County Animal Services adoption program coordinator.

Many Stateline residents welcomed a new pet to their home during the pandemic when they had more time to train their new family member. The trouble often begins when owners go back to the office.

"It's going to be an adjustment for animals to go back to that where they are home alone more often," Pinnon said.

And that leads to separation anxiety for many pets.

"We can see anything from mild distress, some whining that last a few minutes and they settle to dogs that actually break their teeth busting out of crates, eat wall, eat doors, so you really want to set them up for success," said Amy Kurth, B&B Canine owner and lead trainer.

Kurth suggests slowly introducing your animal to alone-time.

"It's really important while they are still home now to begin practicing and taking a little bit of time when the dog is physically separated from them and find some time when the dog is visually and physically separated," Kurth said.

Kurth says it's important the pet understands your leaving isn't a punishment. You should give them treats and toys to help.

"You can stuff a kong with yogurt and some of your dogs' kibble and freeze it so they have to work at it. So it gives them things to do so they are not just sitting at home waiting for you," Kurth said.

If you do leave your dog at home for several hours during the workday experts suggest hiring a dog walker or taking them to doggy daycare.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Stateline is now home to the largest cannabis dispensary in Illinois

Updated: moments ago

Back to School & Beyond

Rockford Public Schools to launch back-to-school survey

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The deadline to submit responses is Monday, Aug. 3.

News

CDC changes how long you have to quarantine after COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
New research has inspired the governmental health organization to change their recommendations.

News

Parents look to homeschool kids this fall

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Man wanted for June hit-and-run in Rockford

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A warrant was obtained for Paul Brown with bond set at $100,000.

News

Noah’s Ark general manager fired after criticizing health officials’ response to “phantom china virus”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The general manager at Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin Dells has been fired after criticizing a potential mask mandate to stop the “phantom China virus” in emails to local health officials.

News

Rockford man charged with home invasion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR News
While searching the area, officers recovered two handguns and ammunition.

Back to School & Beyond

New CDC guidelines come down hard in favor of opening schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
They start with an unsigned statement on "the importance of reopening America's schools this fall."

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Bears cancel season ticket packages due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bears “continue to work closely” with city and state officials as well as public health experts.