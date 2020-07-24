Advertisement

Police recruit accused of groping, kissing fellow trainee

The News-Gazette
The News-Gazette
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
URBANA, Ill. (WIFR) - A University of Illinois Police Training Institute student who allegedly groped and kissed a female classmate against her will has been criminally charged.

Brian D. Sample, 38, of Poplar Grove was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse for acts alleged to have happened Tuesday night in Urbana, according to The News-Gazette.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Sample was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a Coles County woman who is also enrolled in PTI.

The pair had eaten dinner at an Urbana restaurant and were returning to their campus living quarters in the Orchard Downs complex on South Race Street about 8:30 p.m.

As she drove, Sample allegedly put his hand between her legs and his mouth on her breast over her clothing, according to The News-Gazette.

She told him to keep his hands off her and quickly returned to the Orchard Downs parking lot. Once outside the vehicle, he allegedly grabbed her head and kissed her on the lips. She was able to push him away and get to her own apartment, Rietz said.

UI Police Lt. Joe McCullough said the woman promptly called a PTI administrator to report what had happened and UI police detectives were assigned to investigate within minutes.

Sample was interviewed late Tuesday, McCullough said, and arrested about 3 a.m. Wednesday. Police are still investigating.

McCullough said Sample and the woman were in the fourth week of 14 weeks of training to become police officers. Sample had been hired by the Byron Police Department in Ogle County in northern Illinois, according to The News-Gazette.

PTI Director Mike Schlosser said Sample was expelled from the police training program Wednesday in the wake of his arrest.

Byron police Chief Todd Murray could not immediately be reached for comment, according to The News-Gazette.

The aggravated-battery charge, a Class 3 felony, alleges that Sample pushed her against the vehicle and kissed her while in a public place. The criminal-sexual-abuse charge is a Class 4 felony and alleges he put his mouth on her breast for his own sexual arousal. Both offenses are eligible for probation.

Judge Adam Dill set Sample's bond at $20,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 1.

In addition to his removal from PTI, Sample was issued a no-trespass order for the UI campus, McCullough said.

McCullough said the woman did not require any medical treatment, according to The News-Gazette.

