Advertisement

McHenry Co. Sheriff’s deputy under criminal investigation

An outside law enforcement entity was contacted to conduct the investigation.
Investigation graphic by MGN.
Investigation graphic by MGN.(KOLO)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A McHenry County Sheriff’s Office deputy is under criminal investigation following alleged inappropriate use of force.

On June 25, the Woodstock Police Department provided the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office with a video of the arrest of four people that took place on June 17. The video contains footage showing what appears to be the inappropriate use of force by a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who had been at the scene to assist, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon review of the footage, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office determined that sufficient evidence existed warranting a criminal investigation into the deputy’s actions.

An outside law enforcement entity was contacted to conduct the investigation, so as to remove any potential appearance of wrongdoing. In conjunction with the independent investigation request, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office placed the deputy on paid administrative leave and stripped the deputy of their law enforcement powers, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

“At this time, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office cannot comment on the incident as it is an active investigation. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office holds all of its employees accountable to the criminal statutes set forth by the State of Illinois and its internal policy and procedures, in order to ensure that it can uphold its mission to protect and serve those in McHenry County,” the sheriff’s office said on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Amazon to hire 500 workers in Beloit

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Positions start at $15 an hour.

News

Returning workforce to receive 60K face masks from state

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WIFR News
The Illinois Department of Public Health, Central Management Services, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency are spearheading the effort.

News

Slow-no-wake removed from Rock River

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Deputies will begin removing slow-no–wake signs.

News

17 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are a total of 558 recovered cases in the county.

Latest News

News

4 Ill. counties at coronavirus warning level

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

News

Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Rockford

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Residents were advised to avoid the area.

News

19 additional deaths, 1,532 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 17–July 23 is 3.4 percent.

News

Sports Illustrated taps model who is 56 and stands 5-foot-3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The original swimsuit issue ran in 1964.

News

Q&A: What charges might longest serving US speaker face?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cracks, though, are starting to show in his once-rock solid support across the Democratic establishment.

News

Man guilty of repeated rape of child gets 20-year sentence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reed’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham, argued for the minimum six years for his client, citing a tortured childhood.