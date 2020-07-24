McHenry Co. Sheriff’s deputy under criminal investigation

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A McHenry County Sheriff’s Office deputy is under criminal investigation following alleged inappropriate use of force.

On June 25, the Woodstock Police Department provided the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office with a video of the arrest of four people that took place on June 17. The video contains footage showing what appears to be the inappropriate use of force by a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who had been at the scene to assist, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon review of the footage, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office determined that sufficient evidence existed warranting a criminal investigation into the deputy’s actions.

An outside law enforcement entity was contacted to conduct the investigation, so as to remove any potential appearance of wrongdoing. In conjunction with the independent investigation request, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office placed the deputy on paid administrative leave and stripped the deputy of their law enforcement powers, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

“At this time, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office cannot comment on the incident as it is an active investigation. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office holds all of its employees accountable to the criminal statutes set forth by the State of Illinois and its internal policy and procedures, in order to ensure that it can uphold its mission to protect and serve those in McHenry County,” the sheriff’s office said on Friday afternoon.

