Advertisement

Man wanted for June hit-and-run in Rockford

A warrant was obtained for Paul Brown with bond set at $100,000.
Hit-and-run
Hit-and-run(MGN Image)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are looking for a 54-year-old wanted for an alleged hit-and-run from June 19.

Rockford Police officers responded to a call from the 2000 block of 17th Avenue for a hit-and-run to a juvenile pedestrian, on Friday, June 19 at approximately 5:15 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to identify the suspect as 54-year-old Paul Brown of Rockford. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the hit-and-run charge against Brown, according to the Rockford Police Department.

A warrant was obtained for him with bond set at $100,000. If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Stateline is now home to the largest cannabis dispensary in Illinois

Updated: moments ago

Back to School & Beyond

Rockford Public Schools to launch back-to-school survey

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The deadline to submit responses is Monday, Aug. 3.

News

CDC changes how long you have to quarantine after COVID-19

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
New research has inspired the governmental health organization to change their recommendations.

News

Parents look to homeschool kids this fall

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Preventing separation anxiety in pets after the COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
While most people are looking forward to getting back to the office, pets might have a rough time adjusting.

Latest News

News

Noah’s Ark general manager fired after criticizing health officials’ response to “phantom china virus”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The general manager at Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin Dells has been fired after criticizing a potential mask mandate to stop the “phantom China virus” in emails to local health officials.

News

Rockford man charged with home invasion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR News
While searching the area, officers recovered two handguns and ammunition.

Back to School & Beyond

New CDC guidelines come down hard in favor of opening schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
They start with an unsigned statement on "the importance of reopening America's schools this fall."

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Bears cancel season ticket packages due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bears “continue to work closely” with city and state officials as well as public health experts.