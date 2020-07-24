Man wanted for June hit-and-run in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are looking for a 54-year-old wanted for an alleged hit-and-run from June 19.

Rockford Police officers responded to a call from the 2000 block of 17th Avenue for a hit-and-run to a juvenile pedestrian, on Friday, June 19 at approximately 5:15 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to identify the suspect as 54-year-old Paul Brown of Rockford. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the hit-and-run charge against Brown, according to the Rockford Police Department.

A warrant was obtained for him with bond set at $100,000. If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

