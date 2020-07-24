Man hit by gunfire in Beloit shooting

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Beloit.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, City of Beloit Police learned of a shooting incident near Porter Avenue and Randall Street.

Police report the victim was sitting in a vehicle with his girlfriend when a black four-door car pulled up and fired several shots into the parked car before fleeing from the scene.

40-year-old Ayinde Oston received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left arm before he drove himself to the hospital. Officials said the woman in the vehicle was uninjured.

City of Beloit Police are investigating the circumstances in this shooting, which does not appear to be random.

If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to the website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com

