Man hit by gunfire in Beloit shooting

A 40-year-old man was in his car when he was shot early Friday morning.
City of Beloit report shots fired
City of Beloit report shots fired(MGN)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Beloit.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, City of Beloit Police learned of a shooting incident near Porter Avenue and Randall Street.

Police report the victim was sitting in a vehicle with his girlfriend when a black four-door car pulled up and fired several shots into the parked car before fleeing from the scene.

40-year-old Ayinde Oston received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left arm before he drove himself to the hospital. Officials said the woman in the vehicle was uninjured.

City of Beloit Police are investigating the circumstances in this shooting, which does not appear to be random.

If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to the website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com

