Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Rockford

Residents were advised to avoid the area.
Sent to WIFR from viewer.
Sent to WIFR from viewer.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Non-life threatening injuries were reported after a crash involving three vehicles in Rockford on Friday morning.

The southbound lanes of Alpine Road, near E. State Street were shut down due to a three-car crash before 10:39 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Residents were advised to avoid the area. All lanes are now open, according to the Rockford Police Department.

