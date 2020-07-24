Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Non-life threatening injuries were reported after a crash involving three vehicles in Rockford on Friday morning.
The southbound lanes of Alpine Road, near E. State Street were shut down due to a three-car crash before 10:39 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.
Residents were advised to avoid the area. All lanes are now open, according to the Rockford Police Department.
