ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly sunny with a gentle easterly breeze this Friday as highs hit the middle 80′s. Clear skies tonight and down to the middle 60′s. Heat and humidity will be back in full force starting tomorrow with highs in the upper 80′s and a heat index in the low to mid 90′s. Sunday the heat index could reach close to 100 degrees!

