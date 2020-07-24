Advertisement

Green Bay officials threatened after passing mask mandate

Police Chief Andrew Smith said all 12 council members received at least one of the threats.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Green Bay police are investigating threats made against city officials over a new mandate requiring face coverings in public buildings because of the coronavirus.

Alderman Randy Scannell, who first proposed the mask ordinance, says one email called him a traitor who must die and that the sender would make sure Scannell would die.

Police Chief Andrew Smith said all 12 council members, regardless of how they voted on the ordinance, received at least one of the threats. Smith emailed all city officials, telling them to be vigilant.

The council spent close to six hours taking public comments and deliberating the ordinance before passing on a 7-5 vote Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

