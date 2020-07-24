Advertisement

Brief, but potent surge of heat to return this weekend

Triple digit heat indices again likely before lengthy reprieve next week
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It should come as no surprise that the weekend upon us is to be a hot one, especially given a July which has produced 90s with regularity, and in a month that’s seen weekend high temperatures average 88° thus far. Current projections suggest both of this weekend’s days are to boost that average, with 90s forecast to occur both Saturday and Sunday.

Another round of heat and humidity is on the way for the upcoming weekend.
Another round of heat and humidity is on the way for the upcoming weekend.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures, which climbed into the middle 80s throughout the Stateline Friday, officially topping out at 86° in Rockford, are to continue rising Saturday as southerly winds develop with more authority, allowing warmer and gradually more humid air to infiltrate the region. Temperatures are to top out around 90° Saturday, with heat indices ranging from 94° to 98°.

Temperatures are to reach near 90° Saturday, with heat index values soaring into the middle or upper 90s.
Temperatures are to reach near 90° Saturday, with heat index values soaring into the middle or upper 90s.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s little doubt Sunday’s to be the hotter, more oppressive of our weekend days. While temperatures may only end up being a degree or two hotter than Saturday, a continued influx of moisture will boost heat indices into the triple digits in most, if not all Stateline locales.

Sunday will be the more oppressive of the two weekend days, with heat index values likely to reach the triple digits in most locales.
Sunday will be the more oppressive of the two weekend days, with heat index values likely to reach the triple digits in most locales.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s important not only for us to take proper precautions to beat the heat, but also to be cognizant of the hazards such heat can have on our pets. They, too, need to be properly hydrated and their time’s to be limited outdoors. Not only are their bodies susceptible to the same perils heat present to us humans, they’re also prone to suffer burns on their paws when temperatures rise in the manner expected this weekend.

Be sure to take pet safety into account. When air temperatures reach the 90s, surfaces exposed to the sunlight may reach as high as 135°.
Be sure to take pet safety into account. When air temperatures reach the 90s, surfaces exposed to the sunlight may reach as high as 135°.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front’s passage late Sunday Night into early Monday Morning is to bring thunderstorm chances back to the region during that time. At this time, severe weather doesn’t appear to be likely, but it’s still to be monitored closely in coming days. More importantly, though, the cold front’s to bring noticeable, and quite likely prolonged relief from the heat and humidity for several days next week.

Heat and humidity will dominate weather headlines for a second consecutive weekend.
Heat and humidity will dominate weather headlines for a second consecutive weekend.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though temperatures and humidity are to fall noticeably next week, it’s highly likely we’ll stay in the 80s throughout. Should that occur, we’d close the month with every single day registering highs in the 80s or above, a feat that’s only been accomplished in nine other years.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Heat and Humidity on the way for the Weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Aaron Wilson
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.

Forecast

Slowly Heating Back Up For The Weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Aaron Wilson
Humidity an heat slowly return this weekend.

Forecast

Sun-filled, pleasant days ahead with more hot and humid conditions this weekend

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
A cold front moved through the Stateline earlier Wednesday. Behind it leaves Canadian dry air and high pressure in place which means more comfortable and pleasant days are ahead in the region. But this pattern will only be temporary. Get your outdoor yard work done while the temperatures are more pleasant.

Forecast

Clearing Skies with Less Humidity

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Clearing skies with less humidity.

Latest News

Forecast

A few seasonably comfortable days ahead, heat and humidity returns this weekend

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The widespread cloud cover that was in the skies Tuesday kept our temperatures below normal once again. Rockford was only one of three places in the Stateline that hit 80° or higher Tuesday. Following the early evening showers, clearing will take place overnight and a couple pleasant weather days lie ahead. However, these conditions will not last long.

Forecast

Thunderstorm Threat by Afternoon

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:48 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Aaron's morning forecast during sunrise from the Rock River.

Forecast

Ethan's Monday Forecast -- 7/20/2020

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT

Forecast

A few seasonable days in the Stateline ahead, storms a decent bet Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Give your air conditioners a break when possible over the next few days as our temperatures will mostly be near or slightly below normal. While this will be around, storm chances are on the rise especially Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of these could pack a small severe threat.

Forecast

Less humidity with a good deal of Sunshine

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Less humidity to start the week.

Forecast

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 7/19/2020

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT