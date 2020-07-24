Brief, but potent surge of heat to return this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It should come as no surprise that the weekend upon us is to be a hot one, especially given a July which has produced 90s with regularity, and in a month that’s seen weekend high temperatures average 88° thus far. Current projections suggest both of this weekend’s days are to boost that average, with 90s forecast to occur both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures, which climbed into the middle 80s throughout the Stateline Friday, officially topping out at 86° in Rockford, are to continue rising Saturday as southerly winds develop with more authority, allowing warmer and gradually more humid air to infiltrate the region. Temperatures are to top out around 90° Saturday, with heat indices ranging from 94° to 98°.

There’s little doubt Sunday’s to be the hotter, more oppressive of our weekend days. While temperatures may only end up being a degree or two hotter than Saturday, a continued influx of moisture will boost heat indices into the triple digits in most, if not all Stateline locales.

It’s important not only for us to take proper precautions to beat the heat, but also to be cognizant of the hazards such heat can have on our pets. They, too, need to be properly hydrated and their time’s to be limited outdoors. Not only are their bodies susceptible to the same perils heat present to us humans, they’re also prone to suffer burns on their paws when temperatures rise in the manner expected this weekend.

A cold front’s passage late Sunday Night into early Monday Morning is to bring thunderstorm chances back to the region during that time. At this time, severe weather doesn’t appear to be likely, but it’s still to be monitored closely in coming days. More importantly, though, the cold front’s to bring noticeable, and quite likely prolonged relief from the heat and humidity for several days next week.

Though temperatures and humidity are to fall noticeably next week, it’s highly likely we’ll stay in the 80s throughout. Should that occur, we’d close the month with every single day registering highs in the 80s or above, a feat that’s only been accomplished in nine other years.

