Amazon to hire 500 workers in Beloit

Positions start at $15 an hour.
(Source: CNN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis (WIFR) - Amazon plans to hire 500 full-time workers to staff the new fulfillment center on Colley Road.

Workers will help pack and ship large items like sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, bicycles and large home goods, among other things, according to a news release on Friday.

“The City of Beloit warmly welcomes Amazon to our community. Amazon will provide much-needed employment opportunities for Beloit families – jobs that are especially crucial in light of COVID-19,” Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said. “We look forward to seeing the positive impacts on our workforce.”

Positions start at $15 an hour. Potential workers must be at least 18-years-old. Applicants must also be able to read and speak English “for safety,” according to a job posting. Those interested in the position can find job openings here.

