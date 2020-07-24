Airport dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus

LONDON (CNN) – Researchers in England are training dogs to sniff out coronavirus infections in airport travelers.

The special canines are already a common sight in airports, usually looking out for drugs, weapons or other contraband.

Scientists believe dogs can also be trained to find COVID-19 in people even before symptoms develop.

Dogs that are already used to detect certain cancers and diseases will now be trialled to see if they can detect #coronavirus in humans.



The study set up by @LSHTM and @MedDetectDogs could provide a fast, non-invasive detection method.



Learn more

▶️ https://t.co/cLIB3oERMK — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) May 17, 2020

Medical detection dogs have already been used successfully in conditions from Parkinson’s to malaria.

While dogs can catch coronavirus, there's no evidence to suggest they can spread the disease.

Researchers hope that this can help the travel industry, which has been gutted since the start of the pandemic.

We're really excited to start our trial with @LSHTM & @MedDetectDogs to see if specially-trained bio-detection dogs 🐶 can sniff out #COVID19 in humans.



Watch our researcher, Prof Steve Lindsay, tell us more. pic.twitter.com/wFl1Q0YsV6 — Durham University (@durham_uni) May 16, 2020

