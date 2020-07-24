2 additional deaths, 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional two deaths and 30 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Friday.

That brings the total case count to 3,454. This is up from 3,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Wednesday. The total deaths are now at 111.

The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate has jumped to 3.8 percent from 2.7 on Thursday.

