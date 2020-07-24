19 additional deaths, 1,532 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,624 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 20 additional confirmed deaths on Friday.

Community based and mobile testing sites have increased access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state. Mobile testing sites will continue to visit counties in Illinois to ensure all residents have access to COVID-19 testing in their communities, according to IDPH.

- Cook County: 1 female 60′s, 3 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 4 females 80′s, 4 females 90′s

- DuPage County: 3 females 90′s, 1 female 100+

- Winnebago County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 168,457 cases, including 7,385 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,330 specimens for a total of 2,432,523. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 17–July 23 is 3.4 percent.

As of Thursday night, 1,471 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 325 patients were in the ICU and 115 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.