Stateline courthouse crack down on safety procedures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline courthouses reopened nearly two months ago, but efforts to keep the public and staff safe are heightened.

"As a whole, we've kinda come to a place where we have learned to adapt to our situation," said Nathan Luy, Stephenson County Circuit Clerk.

Luy says the coronavirus pandemic shut down the courthouse in Freeport from mid-March through the start of June.

“Just because we were shut down didn’t mean cases were stopped from being filed So we were gaining a backlog,” Luy said.

Luy says technology helps, allowing many cases to be handled virtually.

"We have implemented a bunch of Zoom hearings here in Stephenson County as well. We have one courtroom that solely operates off of Zoom," Luy said.

He says two cases of COVID-19 at his courthouse put administrators on alert.

"The health department was consulted and everything was handled in a correct manner and those people were quarantined and everything was fine," Luy said.

“One judge was tested positive and one attorney tested positive. We had the situation reviewed with the health department and because of masking it reduced the exposures,” said Winnebago County Chief Judge Eugene Doherty

Doherty credits strict mask mandates and social distancing guidelines in the Rockford courthouse for keeping many staff members safe.

"We lean heavily on the Winnebago County Health Department which has been a great resource for us," Doherty said.

Doherty says advanced cleaning procedures are also in place.

"They come in with these ghostbusters looking apparatus that allows them to sanitize a whole area and I think that is reassuring for everybody," Doherty said.

Both courthouses put hand sanitizing stations throughout and posted masks and social distancing reminders.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.