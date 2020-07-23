Advertisement

Stateline courthouse crack down on safety procedures

Stateline courthouses reopened nearly two months ago, but efforts to keep the public and staff safe are heightened.
Stateline courthouses reopened nearly two months ago, but efforts to keep the public and staff safe are heightened.(WIFR)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline courthouses reopened nearly two months ago, but efforts to keep the public and staff safe are heightened.

"As a whole, we've kinda come to a place where we have learned to adapt to our situation," said Nathan Luy, Stephenson County Circuit Clerk.

Luy says the coronavirus pandemic shut down the courthouse in Freeport from mid-March through the start of June.

“Just because we were shut down didn’t mean cases were stopped from being filed So we were gaining a backlog,” Luy said.

Luy says technology helps, allowing many cases to be handled virtually.

"We have implemented a bunch of Zoom hearings here in Stephenson County as well. We have one courtroom that solely operates off of Zoom," Luy said.

He says two cases of COVID-19 at his courthouse put administrators on alert.

"The health department was consulted and everything was handled in a correct manner and those people were quarantined and everything was fine," Luy said.

“One judge was tested positive and one attorney tested positive. We had the situation reviewed with the health department and because of masking it reduced the exposures,” said Winnebago County Chief Judge Eugene Doherty

Doherty credits strict mask mandates and social distancing guidelines in the Rockford courthouse for keeping many staff members safe.

"We lean heavily on the Winnebago County Health Department which has been a great resource for us," Doherty said.

Doherty says advanced cleaning procedures are also in place.

"They come in with these ghostbusters looking apparatus that allows them to sanitize a whole area and I think that is reassuring for everybody," Doherty said.

Both courthouses put hand sanitizing stations throughout and posted masks and social distancing reminders.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

6 downstate Illinois counties sue over COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Plaintiffs in each case seek injunctions against the disaster declaration Pritzker’s using.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Rockford man accused of child porn released, posts bond

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WIFR News
$5K of the $50K bond was paid.

News

In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump said he’s asking Congress to provide $105 billion to schools as part of the next virus relief bill.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

7-year-old boy dies, 5 others hospitalized in boating incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CBS
The boy has been identified as Victor Lobato, of the Little Village neighborhood.

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Marine assigned to presidential helicopter unit tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Browne
The service member had flown to Bedminster, New Jersey, in anticipation of President Donald Trump's upcoming visit there.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 3 hours ago