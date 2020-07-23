Rockford man charged with attempted 1st degree murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Rockford man was charged with first degree murder on Thursday after an incident on July 17.

On Friday, July 17, at approximately 5:10 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 4800 block of Woodridge Ct. for a report of an aggravated battery with a knife, according to the Rockford Police Department. The victim, had just arrived home from court and was still seated in his car, parked in the driveway. He was with his wife, her mother and a family friend at the time.

The suspects, Michael Feldberg, Jonathan Feldberg and Carol Feldberg, arrived in their vehicle and pulled behind the victim, blocking him in. As they arrived, one of the suspects exited the car and used a knife to puncture two of the victim’s tires.

This same suspect opened the driver’s side door of the victim’s car, reached across the seat, and cut the victim several times. A second suspect opened the passenger side door of the victim’s car and punched the victim several times before all three fled the scene, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Michael Feldberg and Jonathan Feldberg turned themselves in to police a few hours after the incident, where they were interviewed by detectives. The third suspect, Carol Feldberg, is still at large, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The case was reviewed with a representative from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Michael Feldberg, 20, was charged with attempted first degree murder, unlawful vehicular invasion, aggravated battery, robbery, mob action and criminal damage to property. Jonathan Feldberg, 47 of Rockford, was charged with unlawful vehicular invasion and restraint, aggravated battery, robbery and mob action.

Carol Feldberg, 47 of Rockford, has a warrant issued for robbery and mob action.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Carol Feldberg, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

