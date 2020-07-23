Rockford man accused of child porn released, posts bond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Matthew Spataro was released on bond Thursday afternoon after paying $5,000 of the $50,000, the 10 percent needed for release.

Members of the Illinois State Police were conducting an online investigation for offenders offering to share child pornography on June 30. During the investigation, the IP address of 27-year-old Matthew David Spataro of Rockford, downloaded several files that were identified as child pornography, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney Office.

On July 22, a search warrant was authorized by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office for Spataro’s residence at 4576 Calvados Circle in the Brittany Woods subdivision in Rockford. The residence is also a licensed daycare facility, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney Office. Hite-Ross said that Spataro is not an employee at the facility, and that all families at the daycare have been notified.

The investigation was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized against Spataro, including:

Distributing child pornography under 13, punishable by a sentence of 6-30 years in prison followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release.

Distributing child pornography over 13, punishable by a sentence of 6-30 years in prison followed by 2 years of mandatory supervised release.

Possession of child pornography, punishable by a sentence of 3-7 years in prison followed by 2 years of mandatory supervised release.

