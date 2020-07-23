Advertisement

Pecatonica School District reveal survey results

The survey got 697 responses.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Pecatonica School District revealed the results of the survey they sent out

One week ago, the Pecatonica School District sent out a survey asking the question: “If the district is able to return to in-person learning in August, meeting all health and safety requirements, will students attend?”

Pecatonica School District’s survey results
School will not be the same as prior to the pandemic for those opting for in-person instruction, according to the PSD. Parents will be required to daily self-certify that their children are symptom free and have a temperature less than 100.4 degrees fahrenheit.

“We hope to have a phone app available to collect this information or it might come through our student administrative software, School Insight. Staff will also be required to self-certify prior to entry into the buildings,” according to Bill Faller of the PSD.

Bus routes and lunchrooms will be adjusted to meet the maximum capacity of 50 per room and bus. In-person students and staff will wear masks and clean their hands regularly. Each classroom will have an infrared thermometer. Students will have their temperatures checked daily. Those persons exhibiting any symptoms will be isolated per WCHD guidelines.

Pecatonica School District’s survey results
Based on the survey results, the current plan by the Pecatonica School District is to return to in-person instruction.

“Our final plan must be approved by the Winnebago County Health Department. We still do not know if fall sports will happen. The decision to allow fall sports is now in the hands of ISBE, IDPH and the Governor’s office. We will share the detailed plan on August 4,” according to Faller.

The first day of school with students is scheduled for August 26.

“The current plan is that common areas will be cleaned and disinfected frequently during the day. Our second shift crew will continue on to conduct deeper cleaning. We are planning on having a third shift crew come through and electrostatically disinfect each classroom and all common areas in the district. Buses will be disinfected upon their return from their routes in the morning and afternoon,” according to Faller.

The elementary school day will continue to begin at 7:55 a.m. and conclude at 3:10 p.m. The middle school and high school will start at 8 a.m. and conclude at 3:15 p.m.

“The ISP time for the middle school students and high school students might be utilized for transportation should we need to adjust for meeting the 50 person requirement per bus. This will be determined when we get hard numbers on bus riders,” according to Bill Faller of the PSD.

Families who opt for remote learning must enroll and indicate their intent to participate in remote learning through a document that will be available soon, according to Faller.

Remote learning students will follow the same schedule as the in-person students. Remote learning students will have to follow all of the academic requirements as the in-person students. Remote learning will be more structured and scheduled along with the academic requirements correlating with in-person instruction.

You can find more information from the Illinois State Board of Education here.

