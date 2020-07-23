Advertisement

One new death, 9 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

The new death announced means the total stands at 22.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 672 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday with three new cases.

The new death announced means the total stands at 22. There are a total of 546 recovered cases in the county.

-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 24 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 58 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 131 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 100 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 129 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 105 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 55 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 36 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 30 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

