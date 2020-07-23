NIU releases plan for reopening campus in fall

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The President of Northern Illinois University Dr. Lisa Freeman sent an email to campus to share the new reopening plan for the university in the fall on Thursday morning.

The “Protecting the Pack Plan” included the formation of the Return to Working on Campus Working Group and the Testing, Tracking, Tracing Surveillance and Quarantine Working Group. Students will have choices between online courses, face-to-face courses and hybrid courses. More information on the learning options can be found here.

“Huskies will wear face masks over their nose and mouth and secured under their chin whenever inside (unless alone in a private office, workspace or residence hall room) or outdoors when physical distancing cannot be achieved,” according to the NIU website.

A mobile application has also been developed for students to self-monitor symptoms of COVID-19. All students living in NIU residence halls were notified on July 16 that they will be required to take COVID-19 PCR tests and send the results to NIU prior to moving into their residence halls or apartments.

“COVID-19 infections are likely to occur on our and other university campuses despite extensive efforts to protect against virus spread,” Lisa C. Freeman, NIU President said.

Employees and students will need to complete their respective training modules on important health and safety measures prior to coming to campus. Employees received access to their training in June and students will receive access in August.

NIU has recommended faculty develop a syllabus statement outlining expectations for course participation.

Classes at NIU begin on Monday, August 24. The entire “Protecting the Pack Plan” can be found here.

