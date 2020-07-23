Marine assigned to presidential helicopter unit tests positive for coronavirus

(CNN) -- A US Marine assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the unit responsible for transporting the President, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The service member had flown to Bedminster, New Jersey, in anticipation of President Donald Trump's upcoming visit there.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Marines who may have had contact with the infected Marine have been removed from the detachment. The infected Marine was never in direct contact with the President's helicopter, Marine One," a spokesman for the US Marine Corps told CNN in a statement.

"Prior to the President's planned travel to Bedminster, NJ, Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) was informed that a HMX-1 Marine on detachment in Bedminster, NJ in support of the White House had tested positive for COVID-19," the statement added.

Politico was first to report that a member of the unit tested positive.

