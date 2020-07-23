Man indicted for sexual assault of a child in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old man was indicted for criminal sexual assault of a child on Wednesday in Winnebago County.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Brandon Abell for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, child pornogprahy, aggravated kidnapping, travelling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

On June 22, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives met with witnesses for a predatory criminal sexual assault complaint.

During the investigation, Abell was considered a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a class X felony that is punishable by a sentencing range of 6-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years up to natural life of mandatory supervised release.

Child pornography is a class X felony that is punishable by a sentencing range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years up to natural life of mandatory supervised release. Aggravated kidnapping is a class X felony that is punishable by a sentencing range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years up to natural life of mandatory supervised release.

Travelling to meet a minor is a class 3 felony that is punishable by a sentencing range of 2-5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 1 year of mandatory supervised release.

Indecent solicitation of a child is a class 3 felony that is punishable by a sentencing range of 2-5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 1 year of mandatory supervised release. Grooming is a class 4 felony that is punishable by a sentencing range of 1-3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 1 year of mandatory supervised release.

Abell is scheduled to appear in front of the Honorable Judge Randy Wilt in Courtroom B on July 30 at 10 a.m. in the Winnebago County Courthouse.

