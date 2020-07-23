Advertisement

Embassy Suites rooftop bar opens to the public

The rooftop lounge is now open for patrons to enjoy in downtown Rockford.
The rooftop bar at Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Rockford is officially open to the public.
The rooftop bar at Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Rockford is officially open to the public.(Fred DeLaRosa | Facebook)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For those who have been eager to try out the new spot in downtown Rockford, an exciting announcement comes from the Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront.

The new rooftop lounge and bar “The Top” is officially open to the public, according to a Facebook post made Thursday morning.

“Our rooftop lounge is now officially open to welcome all patrons! 4 p.m. to midnight, indoor, outdoor or both. See you soon!”, read the post made by Embassy Suites.

Come check out the city's best views! Our rooftop lounge is now officially open to welcome all patrons! 4pm to...

Posted by Embassy Suites Rockford on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Located on the 12th floor, the indoor/outdoor bar and lounge offers views of Downtown Rockford and the Rock River.

The rooftop bar was previously only open to guests staying at the hotel, but now is open to the public. The Top is open daily from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Masks are required throughout the building unless seated at your table.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man indicted for sexual assault of a child in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On June 22, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives met with witnesses.

News

Rockford man charged with attempted 1st degree murder

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Carol Feldberg, a 47-year-old Rockford native, has a warrant issued for robbery and mob action.

News

Local mayors, village presidents to increase enforcement of face coverings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Issuing fines, while an option, will be a last resort.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 15 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Parents, children face back-to-school anxiety in anticipation of next academic year

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
As school districts release their Fall 2020 return plans, some families are feeling anxiety as they prepare.

News

Man charged with 1st degree murder in Jo Daviess Co.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A warrant for the arrest of Van Winkle was issued with the information setting bond at $1 million.

News

Freeport School District reveals reopening plan

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Back to School Anxiety

Updated: 17 hours ago