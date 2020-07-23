Embassy Suites rooftop bar opens to the public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For those who have been eager to try out the new spot in downtown Rockford, an exciting announcement comes from the Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront.

The new rooftop lounge and bar “The Top” is officially open to the public, according to a Facebook post made Thursday morning.

“Our rooftop lounge is now officially open to welcome all patrons! 4 p.m. to midnight, indoor, outdoor or both. See you soon!”, read the post made by Embassy Suites.

Located on the 12th floor, the indoor/outdoor bar and lounge offers views of Downtown Rockford and the Rock River.

The rooftop bar was previously only open to guests staying at the hotel, but now is open to the public. The Top is open daily from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Masks are required throughout the building unless seated at your table.

