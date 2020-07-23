Advertisement

Boylan Catholic High School issues return to school survey

The school’s full plan for the start of the school year will be released next week.
Boylan Catholic Twitter account
Boylan Catholic Twitter account(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan Catholic High School sent out a survey asking for feedback from parents on how to return to school in the fall.

Parents are to complete the survey before Sunday, July 26. Masks will be required for all students, faculty, and staff within the building; temperature and health checks will be taken daily for all individuals; and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols will be implemented.

“We have identified two learning models that we feel can be implemented in a way that best minimizes risk to our school community. These models have been developed based on feedback gathered from our students, faculty, and parents, and working closely with the Winnebago County Health Department,” according to Boylan Catholic.

If survey results choose the model that requires remote learning, teachers will have the option to share an e-learning assignment or expect the student to attend an e-classroom, using Google Meet.

“Only one model will be implemented at the beginning of the school year but as the situation with COVID-19 evolves, we may need to reevaluate the needs of our school community and adjust,” according to Boylan Catholic.

The school’s full plan for the start of the school year will be released next week. 

