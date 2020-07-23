Local mayors, village presidents to increase enforcement of face coverings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At the request of local businesses, local mayors and village presidents will increase enforcement of the face covering requirement, following a joint press conference from Anderson Gardens on Thursday morning.

“At the request of and with support from the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, the Rockford Area Hospitality Member Association, and the Hospitality and Tourism Section of the Rockford Rebounding Working Group, local mayors and village presidents will increase enforcement of the face covering requirement,” according to the city of Rockford.

Municipal staff from Cherry Valley, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Rockford, Rockton, Roscoe, South Beloit and Winnebago will enhance education and awareness for businesses and individuals that do not comply with the Executive Order. Issuing fines, while an option, will be a last resort, according to the city of Rockford.

“Businesses are telling us that they need us to take a stronger stand to get compliance from their customers,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. “The last thing we want is to experience a spike in cases locally and have to close businesses again, like many states in the country, and even Chicago, are currently experiencing. Wearing face coverings is our best tactic to keep reopening our economy.”

COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice (e.g., while shouting, chanting, or singing). To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommends and the State of Illinois mandates that people wear face coverings in public settings, according to a statement following the joint press conference.

Gov. Pritzker’s Executive Order declares that individuals must wear a face covering in public places, including indoor spaces (such as retail stores) and outdoor spaces when maintaining six feet of social distancing is not possible. It also requires that businesses require all employees to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible and communicate with customers about social distancing and face covering requirements.

