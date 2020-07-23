Advertisement

7-year-old boy dies, 5 others hospitalized in boating incident

The boy has been identified as Victor Lobato, of the Little Village neighborhood.
Boating Accident
Boating Accident(AP Images)
By CBS
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy died and five others were hospitalized when a boat flipped over on the South Branch of the Chicago River early Wednesday evening. A total of nine people ended up in the water.

The boat flipped over on the South Branch near 1500 S. Lumber St., just north of Ping Tom Memorial Park, around 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Police said a cargo boat had passed by the family’s boat, causing it to overturn in a section of the river that runs about 20 feet deep near Chinatown.

A Chicago Fire Department helicopter dropped dive teams into the water. Rescue crews were able to get most of the family out of the water, but didn’t pull the 7-year-old boy out until family told them he was still missing.

They found the boy unconscious under the capsized boat.

“The accessibility of where we actually found the victim versus were we retrieved everyone else, we’re talking almost three blocks down river,” CFD Deputy District Chief Carmelita Wiley-Earls said.

The Fire Department said a total of nine people were pulled out of the water. The 7-year-old boy was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition and died overnight, while five more were hospitalized in good condition.

Three other people refused medical treatment.

The boy has been identified as Victor Lobato, of the Little Village neighborhood.

Fire Department officials said none of the children on the boat was wearing a life vest.

It’s not clear if the family owned the boat or if it was rented, but Fire Department officials reminded people about the important of wearing a life vest while out on the river.

“Everyone needs to have a life jacket, and don’t overboard the boat,” CFD Battalion Chief Patrick Maloney said. “It was over 9 people in the boat. It was a small craft; kind of packed up as far as water safety.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

6 downstate Illinois counties sue over COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Plaintiffs in each case seek injunctions against the disaster declaration Pritzker’s using.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Rockford man accused of child porn released, posts bond

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WIFR News
$5K of the $50K bond was paid.

News

In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump said he’s asking Congress to provide $105 billion to schools as part of the next virus relief bill.

News

Stateline courthouse crack down on safety procedures

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Stateline courthouses reopened nearly two months ago, but efforts to keep the public and staff safe are heightened.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 51 minutes ago

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Marine assigned to presidential helicopter unit tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Browne
The service member had flown to Bedminster, New Jersey, in anticipation of President Donald Trump's upcoming visit there.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 3 hours ago