7-year-old boy dies, 5 others hospitalized in boating incident

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy died and five others were hospitalized when a boat flipped over on the South Branch of the Chicago River early Wednesday evening. A total of nine people ended up in the water.

The boat flipped over on the South Branch near 1500 S. Lumber St., just north of Ping Tom Memorial Park, around 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Police said a cargo boat had passed by the family’s boat, causing it to overturn in a section of the river that runs about 20 feet deep near Chinatown.

A Chicago Fire Department helicopter dropped dive teams into the water. Rescue crews were able to get most of the family out of the water, but didn’t pull the 7-year-old boy out until family told them he was still missing.

They found the boy unconscious under the capsized boat.

“The accessibility of where we actually found the victim versus were we retrieved everyone else, we’re talking almost three blocks down river,” CFD Deputy District Chief Carmelita Wiley-Earls said.

The Fire Department said a total of nine people were pulled out of the water. The 7-year-old boy was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition and died overnight, while five more were hospitalized in good condition.

Three other people refused medical treatment.

The boy has been identified as Victor Lobato, of the Little Village neighborhood.

Fire Department officials said none of the children on the boat was wearing a life vest.

It’s not clear if the family owned the boat or if it was rented, but Fire Department officials reminded people about the important of wearing a life vest while out on the river.

“Everyone needs to have a life jacket, and don’t overboard the boat,” CFD Battalion Chief Patrick Maloney said. “It was over 9 people in the boat. It was a small craft; kind of packed up as far as water safety.”

