30 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County

The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional 30 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Thursday.

That brings the total case count to 3,424. This is up from 3,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Wednesday. The total deaths are now at 109.

The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

