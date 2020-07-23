Advertisement

3 cities enacts mask mandates; Evers resists statewide order

Racine, Green Bay and Superior have joined Madison and Milwaukee as Wisconsin cities that passed mandates requiring people to wear masks in certain public settings.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Racine, Green Bay and Superior have joined Madison and Milwaukee as Wisconsin cities that passed mandates requiring people to wear masks in certain public settings.

But Gov. Tony Evers has resisted issuing a statewide order like those in place in many nearby states. More than half of U.S. states now have statewide mask mandates.

Minnesota was to become the latest to announce a mandate on Wednesday. Neighboring Illinois and Michigan also mandate the wearing of masks.

The Racine, Green Bay and Superior requirements were approved at city council meetings Tuesday night. They all take effect on Monday.

