20 additional deaths, 1,624 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 16–July 22 is 3.4 percent.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,624 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 20 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday.

Community based and mobile testing sites have increased access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state. Mobile testing sites will continue to visit counties in Illinois to ensure all residents have access to COVID-19 testing in their communities, according to IDPH.

- Boone County: 1 male 80′s

- Cook County: 1 male 30′s, 2 male 40′s, 4 females 50′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 100+

- Douglas County: 1 male 80′s

- DuPage County: 2 males 60′s

- Kane County: 1 male 70′s

- Lake County: 2 males 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- McHenry County: 1 female 80′s

- Will County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 166,925 cases, including 7,367 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,706 specimens for a total of 2,388,193. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 16–July 22 is 3.4 percent.

As of Wednesday night, 1,473 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 309 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

