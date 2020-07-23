15-year-old girl killed by train in Whiteside Co.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old pedestrian was identified after being killed by a train in Morrison on July 22.

The Union Pacific Railway reported an incident involving a pedestrian and their train in an area just east of the Jackson Street railroad crossing in Morrison to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Communications Center at 4:21 a.m., according to the Morrison Police Department.

The train was traveling westbound on the north set of tracks and struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald, according to the Morrison Police Department.

Samara Ann Elizabeth Braham, 15, of Morrison was the pedestrian, according to the Morrison Police Department.

Agencies that responded and assisted the Morrison Police with this incident were the Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Community Hospital Emergency Medical Services, Whiteside County Coroner, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific Railway Police.

This incident remains under investigation by the Morrison Police Department and Whiteside County Coroner.

