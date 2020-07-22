Advertisement

Youth At-Risk program funds available

Applications are due to the Community Action Agency by 11 a.m. on July 31.
The City of Rockford
The City of Rockford
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Community Action Agency of Winnebago and Boone counties is looking for original and innovative programs for its At-Risk Youth Program grant award competition.

The programs must address at-risk youth from low-income neighborhoods who are 9 to 19-years-old. Projects can include, but are not limited to reducing gang activity, reducing violence, reducing domestic violence, sex trafficking, LGBT issues, life skills, healthy lifestyles, academic support services, youth leadership and mentoring, according to the city of Rockford.

Applicants must be not-for-profit organizations as defined in the Section 501 (c) of the Internal Revenue Code. Applicants must also be registered with System for Award Management. Applications are due to the Community Action Agency by 11 a.m. on July 31.

For more information and to receive a funding application, contact Christopher Greenwood at 779-348-7569 or email Christopher.greenwood@rockfordil.gov. Applications can also be found here or Community Action at 612 N. Church St.

Funding for the At-Risk Youth program is provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity through the Community Services Block Grant program.

